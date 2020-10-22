Pay Stays The Same For Council’s Chief Executive

Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard Briggs will not be receiving a pay rise this year, a move in line with other Council staff.

Mayor Paula Southgate said today that Mr Briggs continued to perform at a high level despite a particularly difficult year.

“We appreciate Richard’s continued commitment to Council and his strong leadership throughout a really uncertain time for our organisation and our city.

“The last 12 months have seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We’ve had our biggest infrastructure spend and 2019 saw the biggest number of house dwellings approved for construction in decades. However, we all know there are some challenges and uncertainties ahead around the impacts of COVID-19.

Mayor Southgate said the Committee appreciated and acknowledged Richard’s own wishes not to receive a pay increase.

“Richard made it very clear to us that a pay rise should not be on the table for consideration and the Committee agreed he should be treated in line with Council’s policy of no pay increases this year for staff earning $70,000 or more.”

Mr Briggs has been chief executive at Hamilton City Council since 2014. His contract expires in October 2021 and at this time the role will be advertised, as legally required.

© Scoop Media

