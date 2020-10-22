Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whenua Tapu Plastic Flowers And Tributes Blowing Away

Thursday, 22 October 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Council Cemetery Staff need your help keeping Whenua Tapu Cemetery tidy to show respect to the more than 10,000 people who call it their final resting place.

Whenua Tapu is a place where our community regularly visit their loved ones, often leaving floral tributes, wreaths and ornaments on graves.

However, the combination of the cemetery being a windy site and the fact that a lot of the flowers and ornaments are plastic, means that staff are having to fill a skip bin every week with non-biodegradable items that have blown away from where they were originally placed by visitors.

Bottles and glass vases are regularly broken and end up strewn on the grass, Acting Parks Operations Manager Mark Hammond says.

"Our staff do their best to respect and look after ornaments, keepsakes, flowers and other items by placing them back where we believe they’ve come from, but it is often difficult to work out where," he says.

"Flowers, bottles and other ornaments can get caught by mowers and line trimmers, making it not only a safety issue for staff but also it’s heart-breaking to be taking so many items to the skip. We need to keep Whenua Tapu tidy for the whole community to enjoy when they visit."

Some of the lighter items, like plastic flowers, can end up in streams and in Taupō Swamp, making them hazardous to birdlife and our natural environment.

"We absolutely understand it’s important for family, friends and visitors to leave tributes and other momentoes - we don’t want that to stop, because the colour and vibrancy at Whenua Tapu makes it a beautiful and restful place to visit," Mr Hammond says.

"However, we want to look after our environment, our staff, and keep this cemetery tidy, so we are asking people to explore different options."

This could include small temporary planter boxes with live plants, cut flowers without the plastic wrapping (the wrapping acts like a kite in strong winds) or ornaments from heavy material like clay or stone.

"Things like this means our cemetery staff can easily mow and trim around graves, keeping them looking well-kept."

We have recently refreshed our main information board at the entrance of the cemetery if visitors need to understand the guidelines around decorations.

If you want to learn more about the best ways you can ensure your loved ones’ tributes are looked after and stay put, come along to our Whenua Tapu open day on Saturday 7 November from 12-2pm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ability to pick winners. Others would have looked at the dying remnants of the old Act Party and written it off. Yet National needed an MMP partner and it saw the potential where no-one else did. And so it re-grew the Act Party in a petri dish in Epsom, and carefully nurtured it back to life... More>>

 

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 