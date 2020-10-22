Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Lifeguards “Bracing Themselves” For Busiest Summer On Record

Thursday, 22 October 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Lifeguards around the country are bracing themselves for what could be the busiest lifesaving season on record as New Zealanders face a summer without the option of overseas holidays.

Covid-19 travel restrictions mean many Kiwis will be planning “staycations” this summer and SLSNZ volunteer Surf Lifeguards are encouraging beachgoers to familiarise themselves with key safety messages.

SLSNZ Chief Executive, Paul Dalton, says the charity’s volunteer Surf Lifeguards are passionate, highly-skilled individuals who pride themselves on keeping people safe at the beach. However, he cautions that it’s not possible for Surf Lifeguards to be everywhere at once.

“Our Surf Lifeguards do an extraordinary job – they conduct hundreds of rescues and perform thousands of preventative actions on our beaches every year,” he says.

“However, we’re anticipating this summer to be incredibly busy. Tragically, we have already seen two fatalities in the last fortnight alone as people get out and enjoy the coastal environment. We’re asking New Zealanders to do their part by choosing to go to lifeguarded beaches, and always swim between the red and yellow flags.”

Dalton says several recent incidents have involved people climbing on – or fishing from – rocks and that it’s important for people to exercise caution, even if they’re just exploring the coastline. Anyone fishing from the rocks should wear a lifejacket.

“If you see someone in trouble in the water, remember to call 111 and ask for the police,” he says. The police have a direct line to Surf Lifesaving.”

Surf Lifeguards patrol over 90 locations throughout Aotearoa at the peak of summer. This long weekend marks the official start of Patrol Season for many sites, including popular beaches in Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty. Additional patrols will roll out later in the season as warmer weather sets in.

Dalton says one of the best ways that beachgoers can support Surf Lifeguards over the busy summer season is by familiarising themselves with the key safety messages outlined below.

“Our volunteer Surf Lifeguards play a vital role in the communities they serve. We want everyone who visits the beach this summer to make it home to their loved ones at the end of the day.”

Keep yourself and your loved ones safe at the beach by remembering these Beach Basics:

  1. Choose a lifeguarded beach & swim between the red & yellow flags.
  2. If caught in a rip, remember the 3Rs Rip Survival Plan: RELAX & float to conserve energy, RAISE your hand to signal for help & RIDE the rip until it stops and you can swim back to shore or help arrives.
  3. Look for, read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as beach conditions change.
  4. Always keep a very close eye on young children in or near the water. Keep children within arm’s reach at all times.
  5. Know your limits. Don’t overestimate your ability in the water or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions.
  6. Never swim, fish or surf alone.
  7. If in doubt, stay out of the water!
  8. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket & shoes with grip & don’t turn your back to the sea.
  9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 & ask for the Police as they have a direct line to us.

Be sun smart. Slip, slop, slap & wrap. Protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ability to pick winners. Others would have looked at the dying remnants of the old Act Party and written it off. Yet National needed an MMP partner and it saw the potential where no-one else did. And so it re-grew the Act Party in a petri dish in Epsom, and carefully nurtured it back to life... More>>

 

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 