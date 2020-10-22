Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Transport Builds Momentum On $1.4b Eastern Busway

Thursday, 22 October 2020, 4:21 pm
Auckland Transport

Four world-class organisations have been selected to form an Auckland Transport-led alliance to design, consent and build the completion stages of the Eastern Busway project.

The project connects Pakuranga and Botany town centres and Mayor Phil Goff is pleased to see the project progressing at pace.

“Signing up Fletcher, Acciona, AECOM and Jacobs to form an alliance is a significant milestone for Auckland. This is a game-changing project for Auckland. The formation of an alliance is a major step towards delivering rapid transit and improved travel options for people in our eastern and southern suburbs,” says Mayor Goff.

“Following the enormous success of the Northern Busway, the Eastern Busway is expected to carry more than 30,000 people per day between the rapidly growing south-eastern suburbs and the rail network in Panmure. This project will make journeys faster and more convenient, reducing travel time between Botany and Britomart. It will also help reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions.”

The alliance delivery model, which is a first for Auckland Transport, requires the partners to work closely together and draw on local and international expertise.

“The organisations have entered into an interim project alliance agreement phase to start critical design and consenting work, before progressing towards construction expected to start in 2022,” says Auckland Transport Chief Executive Shane Ellison.

“The alliance partners have a proven track record in delivering major local and international infrastructure projects using this model, including Auckland’s Waterview Connection, the SH16 Causeway Upgrade and Brisbane’s Eastern Busway.”

The remaining stages of the Eastern Busway will extend the rapid transit, high frequency busway currently under construction between Panmure and Pakuranga, through to a new station in Botany Town Centre.

The project will include new walking and cycling connections, placemaking, urban renewal initiatives and improvements for general traffic. The project is due to be complete in 2025 - subject to consent approvals.

“Customers will be able travel between Botany and Britomart by bus and train in less than 40 minutes, which is 20 minutes quicker than the current journey times,” says Mr Ellison.

Project Alliance Board Chair Dean Kimpton says the alliance partners are excited to be part of a project that will contribute wide-reaching social and economic benefits to the Auckland region.

“The next stages of the project are expected to generate hundreds of jobs in the short-term and provide work for thousands of people and dozens of businesses in the supply and construction sector,” Mr Kimpton says.

