Fun Long Weekend Ahead On Mt Ruapehu – With The Bonus Of A Season Extension

Finishing touches on the Far West T-bar which openend on Sunday

The ski and snowboard season is far from over at Mt Ruapehu - despite a challenging 2020 the season has been extended.

RAL CEO Jono Dean says, “After COVID and its Alert Level restrictions challenging both our team and visitors it’s great to offer visitors an extended season.

“Despite all the challenges COVID has thrown the mountain Kiwis have embraced the opportunity to visit and have rediscovered the beauty on their doorstep, including all that Mt Ruapehu and the region has to offer and we’re hoping to see plenty of more visitors now the season has been extended.”

This long weekend the upper mountain will be open for skiing and riding plus sightseeing. The cost is $39 for a day pass or free on a 2020 or 2021 Season Pass. 2021 passes are on sale now but with limited numbers available and a shorter on-sale date. More than 90% have been sold after a week and a half on sale.

The Early Bird Season Passes are only on sale for the month of October or until sold out. This is unlike previous years where they have remained on sale and increased in price.

“The rationale behind limiting numbers for 2021 is about the quality of visitor experience. The 2021 season at Mt Ruapehu will be all about visitors being able to make the most of every day on the mountain, and a deliberate shift for us towards sustainable guest numbers,” Jono says.

With its season extension Turoa is opening for ‘Noonvember’ from Friday 23 October and will be open from Friday through to Monday into November as long as the snow lasts. The Movenpick will operate for access, and the High Noon upper mountain terrain for advanced riders and skiers only.

Whakapapa has extended its season every day through until Sunday November 1st. The Sky Waka will be open for sightseeing and access to the T-Bars up the top including the Far West T-Bar. The Sky Waka will continue operating throughout the summer months with a brief closure from November 2 to December 12 for maintenance.

Check www.mtruapehu.com and Facebook for the latest updates

© Scoop Media

