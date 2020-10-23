Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Different Crowd’ Expected At Lake Dunstan Campsites

Friday, 23 October 2020, 10:01 am
Press Release: LINZ

Lake Dunstan campsites are expected to be busy this summer as more Kiwis holiday locally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season (between October 2019 and April 2020), about 60,000 vehicles passed through Land Information New Zealand’s (LINZ) four popular free-to-use lakefront sites – Lowburn, Bendigo, Jacksons Inlet and Champagne Gully. This was down about 16,000 on the previous season due to poor weather conditions, the sites temporarily closing due to COVID-19 and tourist numbers dropping.

LINZ Deputy Chief Executive Crown Property Jerome Sheppard says visitor numbers are expected to be high this season, “but a different crowd than usual”.

“Traditionally most visitors at our campsites are overseas tourists, but this summer we expect more Kiwis using our sites, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve been working with the local council to prepare our campsites for people to enjoy this summer. This has included installing free wi-fi at Bendigo and Lowburn, and increased facility servicing. We want to encourage New Zealanders to explore their own backyard this summer, support local, and be tidy Kiwis.”

Mr Sheppard says LINZ will continue to take the same approach to education and monitoring as last year to ensure an enjoyable experience for campers and the community.

“We are pleased Central Otago District Council (CODC) has secured funding support from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to allow us to work in partnership and continue encouraging responsible camping in the region.”

This season the CODC received almost $200,000 to install vehicle counters, additional temporary toilet facilities and servicing to cope with increased demand, and education and monitoring.

He says ensuring campers are not staying longer than they are allowed at each site will continue to be a focus this season.

“Despite our efforts, this continues to be a challenge. Between November 2019 and April 2020, we turned away almost 700 vehicles from our Lowburn, Bendigo and Champagne Gully campsites for exceeding the maximum night stay.”

For more information on LINZ camping areas visit: https://www.linz.govt.nz/crown-property/types-crown-property/camping-areas

 

© Scoop Media

Find more from LINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 