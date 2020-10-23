Police Continue To Investigate Unexplained Death In Ōtara

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a baby girl in Ōtara on Thursday morning.

A scene examination is still ongoing at an address on Sandbrook Avenue.

A post mortem examination is also due to be carried out today

Since we were called to the address just after 10am on Thursday, Police have been making a number of enquiries into the baby's death.

At this point in the enquiry we are still treating the death as unexplained and we have been speaking to man from the address as part of the investigation.

No charges have been laid at this stage, however our enquiries are continuing.

© Scoop Media

