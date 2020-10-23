Serious Crash On Weka Pass Road In Hurunui - Canterbury
Friday, 23 October 2020, 12:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Weka Pass Road near State Highway 7 in Hurunui.
The
three-vehicle crash was reported around 12.10pm.
The
road is closed and traffic management will be in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
Further information will be provided once it
becomes
available.
