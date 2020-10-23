Serious Crash On Weka Pass Road In Hurunui - Canterbury

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Weka Pass Road near State Highway 7 in Hurunui.

The three-vehicle crash was reported around 12.10pm.

The road is closed and traffic management will be in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Further information will be provided once it becomes available.

© Scoop Media

