Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local Environmental Initiatives Fast-tracked Thanks To Community Workforce

Friday, 23 October 2020, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

New bike trails, upgraded reserves, wilding pine removal and ecological improvements are part of a raft of environmental initiatives fast-tracked around Queenstown in the last four months thanks to a new regional partnership and a workforce of dedicated locals affected by COVID-19.

More than 50 residents from various tourism organisations who had lost their jobs or were on reduced hours, took up the call from AJ Hackett Bungy to join the newly formed Tourism Workforce Alliance and got outdoors to make a difference to their local environment and community.

Between June and October, people of all ages battled the weather to chop wilding pines, broom and gorse; dig tracks; spray and weed; wheelbarrow mulch; plant future forests; make DOC traps and remove predators.

Thanks to the invaluable support of community groups and contractors, the following projects were completed:

• A new 1.4km kids’ bike trail loop at Shotover Country, a 1.5km kids’ bike trail loop at Lake Hayes Estate, a 250m trail at Lakeside Estate Reserve, and upgrades to the Lower Shotover River track.

• A new 1.2km kids’ bike trail and links with the Queenstown Trails Trust trails at Jardine Park, Kelvin Heights, and upgrades to the Jardine Park Reserve in association with Downer NZ.

• 45,000 (150 hectares) of wilding pines cost-effectively removed from the local area. A number people gained permanent employment with the local wilding pine contractor.

• 475 predator control traps built and donated to local trapping organisations in collaboration with the Whakatipu Wildlife Trust. In addition, Bungy NZ has laid 50 more traps in the vicinity of its operation plus cut trapping trails and enhanced the trapping network to support local trapping groups at Arrowtown, Wilsons, Lake Hayes/Kawarau River.

• Conservation support for local ecological group Friends of Tucker Beach Wildlife Management Group to enhance Tucker Beach biodiversity and nesting areas for endangered species.

Project and labour funding was provided via DOC’s Kaimahi for Nature fund and the Queenstown Lakes ‘In the Wild’ Working Group. The Working Group, comprising DOC, Queenstown Lakes District Council and Otago Regional Council, was formed in June to better evaluate and co-ordinate local nature projects for the benefit of the community.

Whakatipu Wildlife Trust was heavily involved in the projects and Executive Officer Leslie van Gelder said the tourism workforce had done an outstanding job in all weathers.

“The extra resources deployed have helped protect and enhance our local environment and fast-track programmes of work that may have taken us years to achieve, so we thank the team from the bottom of our hearts for their efforts. In particular, the additional predator traps they built and put out allowed us to link up existing trapping groups to create a much wider network.”

Anita Golden, Chair of the Lake Hayes Estate and Shotover Country Community Association, added her thanks on behalf of local residents who “were delighted and grateful for the new trails”.

“The Tourism Workforce Alliance has been amazing, and we’re very grateful for these new assets which will benefit our community for years to come. It normally takes a lot of time and volunteers to get these kinds of projects completed so to have it ready within three months is fantastic achievement. It’s really helped our local community get out of their houses and enjoy family time outdoors which is great for their mental and physical wellbeing during a difficult time.”

Fifty-six-year old father of two Tony Banks was thrilled to be part of the Tourism Workforce Alliance team and thanked everyone who made it possible, particularly Matt Hollyer and Henry Van Asch from AJ Hackett Bungy.

“The workforce has given me real purpose over the past few months and I feel good about what we’ve achieved for the environment and the feedback we’ve received from locals. I met some great people, got fitter and learned some new skills which I’m putting to good use - everywhere I go now I’m pulling out broom!”

A celebratory BBQ for all involved was held yesterday (22 October) at the new Shotover Delta Track. The track was officially named ‘Sweet Robbie’, after Fraser Gordon’s five-year old son, as a tribute to the time and effort Fraser put into the trail. Fraser is well-known as a local trail designer and builder and has been part of the Tourism Workforce Alliance for the past four months.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 