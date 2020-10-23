Update: Serious Crash-Shelly Bay Road, Maupuia - Wellington
Friday, 23 October 2020, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Shelly Bay Road is now open again following the earlier
crash.
The vehicle has been removed from the sea at
Shark Bay.
One person has been transported to hospital
in a serious condition.
Two other people in the
vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Police enquiries
into the circumstances are
ongoing.
