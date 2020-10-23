Serious Crash- State Highway 2, Timberlea, Upper Hutt - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Main Rd North (SH2) in Timberlea.

Police were advised of the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle just after 5pm.

Initial indications are that a person has been injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Further updates will be provided when available.

