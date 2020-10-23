Serious Crash- State Highway 2, Timberlea, Upper Hutt - Wellington
Friday, 23 October 2020, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Main Rd North (SH2) in Timberlea.
Police were advised
of the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle just after
5pm.
Initial indications are that a person has been
injured.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or
expect delays.
Further updates will be provided when
available.
