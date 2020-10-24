Update: Serious Crash, Weka Pass Road, Hurunui - Canterbury
Saturday, 24 October 2020, 6:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
23 October
Police can confirm a
person has died following the earlier serious
crash.
The three-vehicle collision was reported to
Police around 12.10pm.
The road is now
open.
Police enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more