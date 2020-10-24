Fatal Crash, Tekapo - Canterbury
Saturday, 24 October 2020, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died in the serious
two-car crash on SH 8 near Tekapo this morning.
Three
people in the second car have been airlifted to hospital
with moderate injuries.
There are still extensive
delays for motorists as the road is blocked.
The
alternate route for motorists is through Waimate towards
Kurow.
© Scoop Media
