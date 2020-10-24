Road Reopened After Car Flipped, Hastings - Eastern
The road has now reopened following a crash where a car rolled in Hastings this afternoon.
There were no serious injuries.
The road has now reopened following a crash where a car rolled in Hastings this afternoon.
There were no serious injuries.
Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation
As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>
Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'
The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>
Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive
The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>
PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency
The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>
Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate
Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>
Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'
National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>
Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory
John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy
Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>