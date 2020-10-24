Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Gisborne

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Issued by MetService at 03:57 pm Saturday 24th October 2020

Valid until: 09:00 pm Saturday 24th Oct 2020

Sea breeze convergence is likely to trigger significant showers over the central

and eastern North Island this afternoon and early evening. There could be some

thunderstorms and there is a chance that some of these may be severe in Hawkes

Bay, the east of Taupo and the south of Gisborne. These localised storms could

be accompanied by hail larger than 20mm and rainfall rates greater than 25mm per

hour.

Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses

and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially

about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also

lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor

visibility in heavy rain.

Note: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favourable for severe

thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on

the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible Severe

Thunderstorm Warnings.

For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil

Defence Get Ready website

Issued by: Hordur Thordarson

This watch will be updated by: 09:00 pm Saturday 24 October 2020

