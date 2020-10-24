Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Gisborne
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Issued by MetService at 03:57 pm Saturday 24th October 2020
Valid until: 09:00 pm Saturday 24th Oct 2020
Sea breeze convergence is
likely to trigger significant showers over the
central
and eastern North Island this afternoon and early evening. There could be some
thunderstorms and there is a chance that some of these may be severe in Hawkes
Bay, the east of Taupo and the south of Gisborne. These localised storms could
be accompanied by hail larger than 20mm and rainfall rates greater than 25mm per
hour.
Large
hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines,
glasshouses
and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous.
Rainfall of this intensity can
cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially
about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also
lead to slips.
Driving conditions will
also be hazardous with surface flooding and
poor
visibility in heavy rain.
Note: A Severe
Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favourable for
severe
thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on
the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible Severe
Thunderstorm Warnings.
For information on
preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the
Civil
Defence Get Ready website
Issued by: Hordur
Thordarson
This watch will be updated by: 09:00 pm Saturday 24 October 2020