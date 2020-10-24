Update: Serious Crash-State Highway 3, Westmere, Whanganui District - Central
Saturday, 24 October 2020, 5:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a pedestrian has died following the
earlier crash on State Highway 3, Westmere.
Police
were alerted to the collision just before 2pm.
The
road remains closed and diversions are in
place.
Police enquiries are ongoing to both identify
the person's next of kin and understand the circumstances of
the
crash.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more