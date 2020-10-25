Serious Crash - State Highway 1, Karapiro - Waikato
Sunday, 25 October 2020, 5:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
24 October
Emergency services are
responding to a report of a crash about 8:10pm on State
Highway 1, Karapiro, near Hydro Road.
One person has
serious injuries and two others have moderate
injuries.
The road is currently blocked and motorists
are asked to avoid the
area.
