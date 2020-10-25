Road Blocked, SH 2 Putorino - Eastern
Sunday, 25 October 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 at Putorino, Hawke’s Bay is closed as
emergency services respond to a serious crash that happened
around 10:30am.
Motorists are asked to avoid
travelling in this area as the road is blocked at the scene,
around 2km south of Matahorua Road.
More information
will be released when
confirmed.
