Road Remains Closed, SH 2 - Eastern
Sunday, 25 October 2020, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man’s been airlifted to Waikato Hospital following
the serious crash on SH 2 at Putorino, Hawke’s
Bay.
The motorcyclist involved in the crash is in
critical condition.
The road remains closed while
Police examine the
scene.
