Single-car Crash - State Highway 35, Tikitiki - Eastern
Sunday, 25 October 2020, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a report of a
single-car crash on State Highway 35, Tikitiki, in the
Gisborne District.
The car rolled about
2:10pm.
The road is currently blocked and motorists
are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
