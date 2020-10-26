Fatal Crash, Tokomaru

One person has died following a crash in Tokomaru, Horowhenua last night.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at the intersection of Makerua Road and Williams Road at around 11.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of one vehicle died at the scene.

A passenger in the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

© Scoop Media

