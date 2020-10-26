Injuries In Crash, SH 5 - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 26 October 2020, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At least 12 people have received injuries in the crash on
State Highway 5 at Ohaaki, northeast of Taupo.
The
crash involved three cars and the status of those injured
ranges from moderate to serious.
Those injured have
been taken to Rotorua Hospital for treatment.
The road
is now
open.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more