Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

RV Certification Voluntary And Unenforceable

Monday, 26 October 2020, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Responsible Campers Association Inc

This year has seen a marked increase in complaints about the Self Containment Certification for Caravans and Motor Caravans. Self Containment Certification specifies that an RV must have certain facilities like tanks for fresh and dirty water, rubbish bin and a toilet. It is about management of waste, not personal hygiene.

While Responsible Campers Association Incorporated (RCAi) has often been at the front line exposing the many faults and non-compliant aspects of the standard, other outdoor recreational groups have added weight to the concerns exposed by RCAi. Of particular concern is that Councils are being constantly lobbied by RV groups to use self containment certification as a limitation against all Freedom Campers.

Between allegations of scams, farces and other unlawful agenda’s being driven by Self Containment Certification, we look at what it really comes down to and the big question

Is it legally enforceable?

Up until 2012, Ministry of the Environment (MfE) had held the position of Administrative Authority for the Standard - their role was to appoint testing officers and Issuing Authorities for the Certification. 

During the establishment of the Freedom Camping Act, the Standard was promoted by a private RV organization for inclusion but failed on many points - some being that it was non-compliant with the Bill Of Rights Act (BORA) as it related to proportionality as it was only available for a small minority group of Freedom Campers being defined by the Act. The Act covers many modes o camping like tents, bivouacs, Motor vehicles as well as the more common RV’s - the later group being the only ones capable of being certified as self contained.

Six months after the Act was passed without the inclusion of self containment certification, the MfE had made the necessary changes to the Standard to enable them to cease their role as administrator. RV Clubs and businesses could from then on appoint their own Testers and become their own Issuing Authorities. In response to an 2014 Official Information Application, MfE stated “Certification is not mandatory, so there is no Government oversight or enforcement of the certification process. Voluntary standards are not enforceable”. (1)

A additionally NZStandards themselves state that “a Standard is not, of itself mandatory or legally required. A Standard has to be incorporated by reference in an Act or delegated legislation in order to be mandatory. Once referenced, it becomes part of the technical regulation framework.”.

Remember that even with extensive lobbying the Self Containment Standard was never included in the Freedom camping Act so remains unenforceable

Councils can write the standard NZS;5465 into as many Bylaws as they like - but that still fails to make it enforceable in law.

Meantime RCAi and outdoor groups are left wondering just what problems it was that the Standard was ever suppose to solve, as it provides no education with the sole focus being the facilities in a RV. Meantime the majority of campers that can not even meet the requirements of the Standard, go about their recreational activities and Freedom Camping with out the complaints often heard about that minority group in RV’s.

Spokesman for Responsible Campers Association Inc, Bob Osborne states “ RCAi will expose non-compliance aspects of Freedom Camping, whether that is Certified Self Containment, site specific camping or any other aspect. Our focus is to educate campers in what is expected of them as that applies for all Freedom Campers regardless of modes or club affiliations. We lobby to make camping fair for everyone not just the minority group in RV’s. Traditional Camping in Tents is a ‘right’ - Glamping in RV’s not so much”. The Freedom Camping Act covers all in a manner which is also fair and encompasses every imaginable scenario - the problem is Councils enacting non-compliant aspects of Bylaws”.

1/

https://fyi.org.nz/request/6988/response/24942/attach/html/7/06%20freedom%20camping%20standard.pdf.html?fbclid=IwAR15ptVaAPG4yYWesR0KJ4rNvhkwW0cKMRMgIbwVMXg6GU6bk2jL-zoseE0

2/ https://fyi.org.nz/request/6988/response/24942/attach/html/7/06%20freedom%20camping%20standard.pdf.html?fbclid=IwAR15ptVaAPG4yYWesR0KJ4rNvhkwW0cKMRMgIbwVMXg6GU6bk2jL-zoseE0

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Responsible Campers Association Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 