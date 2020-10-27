Police Officer Shot At In Northland

At around 4.13am this morning a car has pulled out in front of a Police vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road on State Highway 11 near the Puketona Junction with State Highway 10. Before the officer could get out of the patrol car, two males have exited their vehicle and have both presented firearms.

The officer has immediately retreated but one shot was fired at the vehicle which has damaged the windscreen.

Thankfully, our officer was not harmed and they have quickly left the scene and called for backup.

Police have a team working to identify and locate the vehicle and persons involved in this extremely serious incident.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says it is a huge relief that our officer was not injured but this incident highlights the unpredictability and danger of Policing:

“It is completely unacceptable that someone would shoot at a Police officer in this way and we are very lucky that they were not seriously injured or worse.

We will be making every effort to locate these offenders and hold them to account.

People need to remember that every day when our staff come to work, they leave behind their families.

They do this to keep our communities safe and the last thing they deserve is to be shot at.”

Anyone with Information is asked to contact Kerikeri Police on 105.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

