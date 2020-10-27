Police Upgrade Death Of Ōtara Baby To Homicide Investigation
Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 10:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a man as part of our ongoing
homicide investigation into the death of a baby girl in
Ōtara on Thursday 22 October 2020.
A 28-year-old man
was arrested this morning has been charged with Assaults
Child.
Police cannot rule out the possibility of
further charges being laid.
The man is expected to
appear in Manukau District Court today.
Our enquiries
into the death of the five-month old baby girl are ongoing
and we are not in a position to comment
further.
