Road Death - Maungatautari
Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a woman has died following a mountain
biking accident on Luck at Last Road, Maungatautari shortly
before 9am yesterday morning.
The woman was airlifted
to hospital where she later died.
This death is
included in the official Labour Weekend period, bringing the
total number of lives lost on New Zealand roads to
seven.
