Eat Drink And Be Crafty Event - Mana Lions

This popular annual event is being held again on Saturday 23 January 2021, from 10am to 4pm and run by Mana Lions.

Enjoy the very best of locally-made crafts, artisan food, and refreshments in a lovely rural setting at the Eat Drink and Be Crafty Fair. There will also be a live band and plenty of entertainment for all ages – it’s sure to be a great family day out for everyone.

Stallholders wishing to sell their goods at the fair should register by booking a stall on the events website Book a Stall page.

We will provide an Eftpos facility on the day supplying real cash.

Cellphone coverage in the area of Battle Hill is patchy which in turn means coverage for Eftpos machines can be a problem. In the past, cash has proved to be the most reliable means for transactions.

The proceeds from the day will support Wellington Free Ambulance and local Porirua Community Charities.

Where:

Greater Wellington’s Battle Hill Farm Forest Park, 608 Paekakariki Hill Road, Porirua, Wellington

Admission:

Gold coin donation

Parking:

Plenty of parking is available on site and parking marshals will be present

Websites:

www.eatdrinkcrafty.co.nz

www.facebook.com/eatdrinkcrafty

Email: eatdrinkcrafty@gmail.com

© Scoop Media

