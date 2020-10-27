Investigation Continuing Into Incident Where Northland Police Officer Shot At

Northland Police are continuing its investigation into an unprovoked incident where one of our staff was shot at early this morning.

Our investigation is progressing today and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

At around 4.13am this morning a car has pulled out in front of a Police vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road on State Highway 11 near the Puketona Junction with State Highway 10.

Before the officer could get out of the patrol car, two males have exited their vehicle and have both presented firearms.

The officer has immediately retreated but one shot was fired at the vehicle which has damaged the windscreen.

Thankfully, our officer was not harmed and they have quickly left the scene and called for backup.

A scene examination has been completed at the scene.

Additionally to this, Police are actively investigating a kidnapping incident which was reported to have occurred near Waipapa late last night.

Police have located a vehicle of interest to this enquiry.

This vehicle, a grey 2010 Nissan Skyline, was set alight on Puketotara Road near Okaihau at around 4.50am this morning.

Given we are still establishing the circumstances of this incident, Police are limited in further comment at this stage.

The kidnapping incident was reported to Police at around 8am after the male victim approached a Matauri Bay property asking for help.

Thankfully this man has not sustained serious injuries during the incident and he is speaking with us to ascertain a full set of circumstances.

The Armed Offenders Squad was deployed to the Matauri Bay area as a precaution given the seriousness with which Police are treating these matters.

We are still working to establish if the vehicle involved in the kidnapping matter was the same vehicle used in the State Highway 11 incident.

Information we have is that this vehicle is a silver or grey sedan.

Both occupants who got out were believe to be male, were masked and of solid build.

Meanwhile, we are continuing to provide support to our officer involved in the incident on State Highway 11 this morning.

They are understandably shaken by the incident and I commend the actions this officer took to ensure their own safety.

This kind of incident is totally unacceptable and of concern to both Police and our community.

I would like to reassure the Far North community that we are taking this matter seriously and we have a determined team of investigators working to bring those involved to account.

Anyone with information or sightings of the Nissan Skyline with the registration MWD839 is asked to contact Kerikeri Police on 105.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

