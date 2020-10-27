Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

QLDC And WAO Create Awareness About The True Cost Of Plastic

Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is encouraging anyone interested in finding out more about the true cost of plastic waste to head along to a free screening of ‘The Story of Plastic’, a hard hitting documentary showing as part of the annual RESET Summit.

Creating awareness and providing education on how to reduce plastic consumption and properly recycle material to reduce the impacts of plastic is a big focus for QLDC and an important part of this community’s journey towards zero waste.

Plastic is part of our everyday lives. Some forms of plastics are obvious, like packaging for food, personal hygiene items and cleaning products. Others are hidden in the form of micro plastics in body scrubs, wet wipes, dishwasher pods and even some tea bags. It can certainly be challenging to reduce plastics, let alone live completely plastic free.

“The Story of Plastics is a hard hitting documentary about the true cost of plastics from a human and environmental perspective. It takes a sweeping look at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people who inhabit it. Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash, rivers and seas clogged with waste, and skies polluted with the poisonous emissions from plastic production and processing. This film is incredibly eye opening and educational for anyone who is interested in becoming more sustainable,” says Monique Kelly, Founder of We Are One (WAO).

The film will be followed by a panel discussion with local waste experts to discuss plastic related problems in Aotearoa. QLDC’s Waste Minimisation Project Officer Kath Buttar will be one of the panel speakers.

“I’m very passionate about the topic of plastic pollution after seeing the devastating impacts this is having on the natural environment and local communities during my travels through South East Asia and Africa. I’m excited to talk about the plastic crisis and the steps we are taking to move towards zero waste”

‘The Story of Plastic’ is showing at the Lake Wānaka Centre on Wednesday 28 October, 6.30pm-9.00pm and the Queenstown Memorial Centre on Thursday 29 October, 6.30pm-9.00pm.

This is a free community event but attendance must be pre-booked at https://resetsummit2020.com/2020/09/18/the-story-of-plastic/

ENDS|KUA MUTU.

The RESET summit is a six day annual event held in the Southern Lakes District which is organised by We Are One (WAO), a charitable trust based in Wānaka. Its aim is to educate, inspire and enable a transition to a healthy, diverse and carbon zero community. Another of WAO’s goals is to mainstream sustainability to foster thriving, diverse & interconnected environments, communities and businesses. Since 2018, WAO has run three summits, focused on education and youth advocacy.

More about the Story of Plastics event: https://resetsummit2020.com/2020/09/18/the-story-of-plastic/

More about the RESET Summit: https://resetsummit2020.com/2020/09/18/reset-2020-where-to-from-here/

More about WAO: https://www.onenewzealand.co.nz/what-we-do-#

Cut your waste: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/rubbish-recycling/cut-your-waste

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 