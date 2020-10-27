QLDC And WAO Create Awareness About The True Cost Of Plastic

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is encouraging anyone interested in finding out more about the true cost of plastic waste to head along to a free screening of ‘The Story of Plastic’, a hard hitting documentary showing as part of the annual RESET Summit.

Creating awareness and providing education on how to reduce plastic consumption and properly recycle material to reduce the impacts of plastic is a big focus for QLDC and an important part of this community’s journey towards zero waste.

Plastic is part of our everyday lives. Some forms of plastics are obvious, like packaging for food, personal hygiene items and cleaning products. Others are hidden in the form of micro plastics in body scrubs, wet wipes, dishwasher pods and even some tea bags. It can certainly be challenging to reduce plastics, let alone live completely plastic free.

“The Story of Plastics is a hard hitting documentary about the true cost of plastics from a human and environmental perspective. It takes a sweeping look at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people who inhabit it. Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash, rivers and seas clogged with waste, and skies polluted with the poisonous emissions from plastic production and processing. This film is incredibly eye opening and educational for anyone who is interested in becoming more sustainable,” says Monique Kelly, Founder of We Are One (WAO).

The film will be followed by a panel discussion with local waste experts to discuss plastic related problems in Aotearoa. QLDC’s Waste Minimisation Project Officer Kath Buttar will be one of the panel speakers.

“I’m very passionate about the topic of plastic pollution after seeing the devastating impacts this is having on the natural environment and local communities during my travels through South East Asia and Africa. I’m excited to talk about the plastic crisis and the steps we are taking to move towards zero waste”

‘The Story of Plastic’ is showing at the Lake Wānaka Centre on Wednesday 28 October, 6.30pm-9.00pm and the Queenstown Memorial Centre on Thursday 29 October, 6.30pm-9.00pm.

This is a free community event but attendance must be pre-booked at https://resetsummit2020.com/2020/09/18/the-story-of-plastic/

The RESET summit is a six day annual event held in the Southern Lakes District which is organised by We Are One (WAO), a charitable trust based in Wānaka. Its aim is to educate, inspire and enable a transition to a healthy, diverse and carbon zero community. Another of WAO’s goals is to mainstream sustainability to foster thriving, diverse & interconnected environments, communities and businesses. Since 2018, WAO has run three summits, focused on education and youth advocacy.

