Go By Bike Day Celebrates Growing Pedal Power

Go by bike day tomorrow (Wednesday 28 October) will celebrate the growing number of Wellingtonians of all ages and abilities who are choosing to go by bike.

The annual event – on at Queens Wharf under the sails from 7am to 9am – is being held in spring to tie in with the month-long Kia Eke Paihikara Tātou – Greater Welly Bike Fest.

There will be free coffee, a bagel breakfast, and Dutch treats for anyone who arrives by bike, as well as giveaways, spot prizes and competitions. People can also get their bike fixed-up and try out new bikes from local retailers.

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter, Wellington Mayor Andy Foster, Deputy Mayor Sarah Free and the Ambassador for the Embassy of the Netherlands, Mira Woldberg, will speak at the event.

The Mayor says biking, walking and catching public transport are all great ways to experience Wellington, factor some exercise into your day, and help the city reduce the emissions that cause climate change.

“As a city we’ve declared a climate emergency and committed to become net carbon zero by 2050, so it is fantastic to see more and more people making some trips by bike.

“About 80,000 Wellingtonians live within a 15-minute bike ride of the central city – so there is the potential for a lot more people of all ages and abilities to be making some trips by bike as more safe and connected bike facilities are developed.”

Cordon counts carried out each year in March show the numbers cycling into the city over the busiest two hours in the morning has continued to grow, tripling from under 800 per day 19 years ago to over 2300 people. The trend is backed up by data coming through from the electronic counters that have been gradually installed around the city over the past two years.

“The counters show lots of people are riding all year round, but for anyone thinking of giving it a go, spring is a great time to start.”

The Council is working with the Government and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to make things safer and easier for people of all ages and abilities to choose their bicycle as a means of transport.

Significant progress is being made to develop Tahitai, the new improved walking and biking route from the east that will form part of the Te Aranui o Pōneke/the Great Harbour Way.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free, the Council’s portfolio leader for walking and cycling, says it is fantastic to see Te Aranui o Pōneke starting to take shape.

“The new seawalls, paths, lookouts and public spaces at Ōmarukaikuru/Pt Jerningham are virtually complete. Finishing work is under way on the Kilbirnie foreshore adjacent to Cobham Drive, and we are starting on the section from Greta Point to Weka Bay this week,” she says.

“With Te Ara Tupua, the walkway and cycleway between Ngauranga and Petone being fast-tracked, and Government funding approved for a shared path between Seaview and Eastbourne, it will soon be possible to bike, walk, run, and scoot around large sections of our beautiful harbour.”

