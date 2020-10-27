Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Go By Bike Day Celebrates Growing Pedal Power

Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Go by bike day tomorrow (Wednesday 28 October) will celebrate the growing number of Wellingtonians of all ages and abilities who are choosing to go by bike.

The annual event – on at Queens Wharf under the sails from 7am to 9am – is being held in spring to tie in with the month-long Kia Eke Paihikara Tātou – Greater Welly Bike Fest.

There will be free coffee, a bagel breakfast, and Dutch treats for anyone who arrives by bike, as well as giveaways, spot prizes and competitions. People can also get their bike fixed-up and try out new bikes from local retailers.

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter, Wellington Mayor Andy Foster, Deputy Mayor Sarah Free and the Ambassador for the Embassy of the Netherlands, Mira Woldberg, will speak at the event.

The Mayor says biking, walking and catching public transport are all great ways to experience Wellington, factor some exercise into your day, and help the city reduce the emissions that cause climate change.

“As a city we’ve declared a climate emergency and committed to become net carbon zero by 2050, so it is fantastic to see more and more people making some trips by bike.

“About 80,000 Wellingtonians live within a 15-minute bike ride of the central city – so there is the potential for a lot more people of all ages and abilities to be making some trips by bike as more safe and connected bike facilities are developed.”

Cordon counts carried out each year in March show the numbers cycling into the city over the busiest two hours in the morning has continued to grow, tripling from under 800 per day 19 years ago to over 2300 people. The trend is backed up by data coming through from the electronic counters that have been gradually installed around the city over the past two years.

“The counters show lots of people are riding all year round, but for anyone thinking of giving it a go, spring is a great time to start.”

The Council is working with the Government and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to make things safer and easier for people of all ages and abilities to choose their bicycle as a means of transport.

Significant progress is being made to develop Tahitai, the new improved walking and biking route from the east that will form part of the Te Aranui o Pōneke/the Great Harbour Way.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free, the Council’s portfolio leader for walking and cycling, says it is fantastic to see Te Aranui o Pōneke starting to take shape.

“The new seawalls, paths, lookouts and public spaces at Ōmarukaikuru/Pt Jerningham are virtually complete. Finishing work is under way on the Kilbirnie foreshore adjacent to Cobham Drive, and we are starting on the section from Greta Point to Weka Bay this week,” she says.

“With Te Ara Tupua, the walkway and cycleway between Ngauranga and Petone being fast-tracked, and Government funding approved for a shared path between Seaview and Eastbourne, it will soon be possible to bike, walk, run, and scoot around large sections of our beautiful harbour.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 