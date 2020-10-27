Serious Crash On No Three Road, Te Puke - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on No Three Road in Te Puke, Bay of Plenty.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 3.45pm.

The road will be closed and traffic management will be in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Further information will be provided once it becomes available.

