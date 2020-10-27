Serious Crash On Lake Esplanade - Southern
Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Lake
Esplanade in Queenstown.
The single-vehicle crash was
reported around 5pm.
Initial reports indicate two
people have sustained serious injuries.
The road is
closed and traffic management is in place.
Motorists
are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more