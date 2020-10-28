Update: Serious Crash On No Three Road, Te Puke - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 5:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
27 October
Police can now confirm
that one person has died following a serious crash on No
Three Road in Te Puke earlier.
The two-vehicle crash
was reported around 3.45pm.
The road will remain
closed for the next two hours.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the area, if
possible.
