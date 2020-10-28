Name Release - State Highway 35, Tikitiki
Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 5:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
27 October
Police can now release
the name of the person who died following a crash on Te
Araroa Road in Gisborne on 25 October.
He was
61-year-old local man David Rawiri Atkins.
Police
extends its sympathies to his family and
friends.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances
of the
crash.
