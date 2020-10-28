Greater Welly Bike Fest A Zooming Success

Image credit: Huri Huri Bike Wairarapa

‘Ka mau te wehi!’ - is the sentiment as Greater Welly Bike Fest celebrates over 600 participants across the region with prizes and giveaways.

October’s Kia Eke Paihikara Tātou Greater Welly Bike Fest gets hapori whānui (the wider community) out on their bikes to make the most of their regional backyard and explore sustainable forms of transport.

“We’ve had a great turn out at our events region-wide! The family days were a big hit, with Carterton showing us how it’s done with over 200 people joining us.” says Amelia Wilkins, Greater Wellington Regional Council Travel Choice Co-ordinator.

“We also saw over 70 people involved in Leaders’ Rides. Thanks to Councillor Thomas Nash, Wellington Deputy Mayor Sarah Free, Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry, and Carterton Mayor Greg Lang and Deputy Mayor Rebecca Vergunst for leading the way, with guest appearances from NZ Police, Cycle Wellington, and Hutt Cycle Network.”

“We’ve seen people getting hooked on eBikes at a demo day, and retirees and parents looking to keep active. My personal favourite was a woman who hadn’t been on a bike for 60 years and saw riding as another option to driving,” adds Amelia.

The Greater Welly Bike Fest isn’t over yet, with Go By Bike Day on 28 October led by Wellington City Council, and the Lower Hutt Family Day on 31 October. There will be coffee, food, games and a chance to learn how to ride a bike safely around large vehicles.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair, Roger Blakeley says, “It’s great to see so many people throughout the region getting involved in this month of festive bike activity. For those who want to keep up the momentum, there are more opportunities for people of all ages to increase their comfort on their bikes and skills on the road.

“Greater Wellington runs Road User Workshops which offer different road users the chance to come together and share their perspectives to make the road a safer place for everyone. Alongside this, Pedal Ready run free cycle skills courses for workplaces and schools.”

To find out more: www.gw.govt.nz/cycling/

For updates visit: www.facebook.com/bikegreaterwelly

