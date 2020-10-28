History Focus For Cemeteries Week

Porirua City’s annual Cemeteries Week begins this Saturday, with free guided walks offering insights into the city’s heritage and history.

Local iwi, war veterans, pioneers, settlers and politicians who helped forge Porirua City are all part of the history that is buried within our cemeteries at Pāuatahanui Burial Ground and Porirua Cemetery.

Military historian Allan Dodson will guide a military walk at Porirua Cemetery this Saturday (from 10am) and says it will provide snapshots of various local people - he will talk about what life was like in New Zealand, where they served, and what life was like when they came home from war overseas.

"The guided walks tie them to Porirua’s history, and Cemeteries Week has a lot on offer to really interest people," Mr Dodson says.

"Porirua Cemetery is stunning to walk around, a lovely, peaceful place - one of the loveliest cemeteries around."

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says it’s important that our community has the chance to find out about our history and the people who influenced the formation of our city.

"Porirua City has some beautiful cemeteries and urupa, and buried within them are key people who make up our history and heritage. It’s important to reflect on our past, to get that understanding of where we are now.

"This is a great opportunity for people to learn about the lives of some of our early residents, while strolling through such picturesque landscapes."

We are currently installing QR codes near the graves of a selection of war veterans, that visitors can scan using their smartphone. The code takes the user through to Council’s website to get a snapshot of the veteran, with a further option to go to Mr Dodson’s Porirua War Stories website for more complete profiles.

Cemeteries Manager Daniel Chrisp is hoping that the QR codes will be ready for Cemeteries Week.

Along with the veterans walk, there will also be a ‘settlers and tragedies’ walk, guided tour of the Pāuatahanui Burial Ground, and open day at Whenua Tapu, which will have a florist and stonemason to speak to.

Events:

Saturday 31 October, 10am - Military guided walk at Porirua Cemetery

Saturday 7 November, 10am - Settlers and tragedies guided walk at Porirua Cemetery

Saturday 7 November, 12-2pm - Whenua Tapu Cemetery open day with guest florist and stonemason.

Saturday 7 November, 2pm - Guided history walk at Pāuatahanui Burial Ground

