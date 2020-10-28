Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

All Lanes Closed For Overnight Maintenance On Northern Motorway

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 9:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that the Northern Motorway (SH1) will be closed between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale for essential maintenance over several nights, starting Sunday 1 November.

Both northbound and southbound lanes between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale will be closed between 9:00PM and 5:00AM on:

  • Sunday 1 November to Thursday 5 November
  • Sunday 8 November to Tuesday 10 November

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Contingency dates are Wednesday, 11 and Thursday, 12 November.

A signposted detour along Dairy Flat Highway for both northbound and southbound traffic will be in place. The BP Service Station Dairy Flat and other shops on SH1 will be closed.

“Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys on these nights. The night time closures are scheduled for when there is less traffic and to minimise disruption,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

“Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this work.”

The closures are required to carry out a range of maintenance tasks, including drainage upgrade work at the Lonely Track Road overbridge.

“This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users.”

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call 0800 44 4449 or email help@asm.nzta.govt.nz.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 