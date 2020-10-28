Keep Your Kids Safe Online

Keeping kids safe online is a challenge every parent faces in today’s cyber-connected world.

Horowhenua District Council is hosting a practical workshop on the evening of 5 November to help raise awareness of the dangers young people face online and how to navigate the risks safely.

Experienced child protection facilitator Leanne Couch from Kiwi Community Child Protection Training and ECPAT Child Alert engagement facilitator Kristen Haines will cover tips for navigating social media safely, the dangers of online predators, the dynamics of grooming, risks associated with apps and games, the effects of pornography on young people and how to navigate discussions with them about it.

Ms Couch said the workshop would be valuable for parents, caregivers, and anyone who works with young people, such as school staff.

The workshop will be held from 6pm to 8:30pm on Thursday 5 November in Horowhenua District Council Chambers, Levin. Admission is free, but space is limited to 40 participants so registration is encouraged to secure a place. People can contact kims@horowhenua.govt.nz to register.

