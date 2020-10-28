Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Vegan Expo Is Returning To Christchurch

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 11:34 am
Press Release: Christchurch Vegan Society

Come to Christchurch for a weekend getaway and fill up on fabulous vegan food and products when the Christchurch Vegan Expo returns this November!

After having a year off in 2019, we'll be back on Sunday, November 8 with dozens of stalls offering wonderful vegan, eco-friendly and cruelty-free food and products, plus inspiring films, speakers, and cooking demonstrations at Haere-roa, the UCSA's new venue at the University of Canterbury.

Our last expo was a scrumptious plant-based food and lifestyle extravaganza and this year's Expo promises no less.

Originally launched in 2007 as the Vegetarian Expo, this inspiring annual food and lifestyle event has continued to demonstrate growth and popularity for more than 12 years.

Attendance has continued to increase every year, attracting a diverse cross-section of the community. The thousands who attend include those who are curious to learn more about cruelty-free alternatives to meat, eggs and dairy products, as well as vegetarians, vegans and allergy sufferers.

WHEN: Sunday, November 8, 2020

WHERE: Haere-roa, University of Canterbury, Christchurch

Tickets $5 online now. $6 on the door. Under 13s free.

All welcome.

Website: veganexpo.co.nz/christchurch

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/veganexpochristchurch/

Email: christchurch@veganexpo.co.nz

More images, information and interview opportunities with the organisers of this year's event are available on request.

What is the Christchurch Vegan Society?

The Christchurch Vegan Society is a registered charity that organises events and groups for our community such as the annual Vegan Expo, Vegan Camp, the Vegan Ball, the monthly Vegan Night Mākete (market), restaurant meals and pot lucks. We also have groups like Team Vegan and Veggie Puffs (one of Christchurch’s longest running GLBTQIA groups), send out a fortnightly newsletter, run social media, offer talks to schools and community groups, and advocate for our community. We welcome all who are interested in cruelty-free, environmentally-friendly plant-based living, whether they are vegan, vegetarian or neither.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch Vegan Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul of a Supreme Court dominated by judges likely to rule that such matters must be left to the states like Missouri and Alabama to manage as they see fit. Meaning: Even if Biden had a radical agenda, this would be unlikely to survive the current bench on the Supreme Court... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 