The Vegan Expo Is Returning To Christchurch

Come to Christchurch for a weekend getaway and fill up on fabulous vegan food and products when the Christchurch Vegan Expo returns this November!

After having a year off in 2019, we'll be back on Sunday, November 8 with dozens of stalls offering wonderful vegan, eco-friendly and cruelty-free food and products, plus inspiring films, speakers, and cooking demonstrations at Haere-roa, the UCSA's new venue at the University of Canterbury.

Our last expo was a scrumptious plant-based food and lifestyle extravaganza and this year's Expo promises no less.

Originally launched in 2007 as the Vegetarian Expo, this inspiring annual food and lifestyle event has continued to demonstrate growth and popularity for more than 12 years.

Attendance has continued to increase every year, attracting a diverse cross-section of the community. The thousands who attend include those who are curious to learn more about cruelty-free alternatives to meat, eggs and dairy products, as well as vegetarians, vegans and allergy sufferers.

WHEN: Sunday, November 8, 2020

WHERE: Haere-roa, University of Canterbury, Christchurch

Tickets $5 online now. $6 on the door. Under 13s free.

All welcome.

Website: veganexpo.co.nz/christchurch

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/veganexpochristchurch/

Email: christchurch@veganexpo.co.nz

More images, information and interview opportunities with the organisers of this year's event are available on request.

What is the Christchurch Vegan Society?

The Christchurch Vegan Society is a registered charity that organises events and groups for our community such as the annual Vegan Expo, Vegan Camp, the Vegan Ball, the monthly Vegan Night Mākete (market), restaurant meals and pot lucks. We also have groups like Team Vegan and Veggie Puffs (one of Christchurch’s longest running GLBTQIA groups), send out a fortnightly newsletter, run social media, offer talks to schools and community groups, and advocate for our community. We welcome all who are interested in cruelty-free, environmentally-friendly plant-based living, whether they are vegan, vegetarian or neither.

