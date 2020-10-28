Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major Expansion For Devoy Squash & Fitness Centre

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 3:00 pm
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

New Zealand Community Trust is pleased to announce a grant of $200,000 to the Tauranga Squash Rackets Club/ Devoy Squash & Fitness Centre for additional construction costs. To keep on top of demand, the club will now be in a position to extend the building by 285m2, which will allow for two more squash courts and larger changing facilities. The expansion project responds to the increasing popularity of the Devoy Squash & Fitness Centre since it opened in 2011, as reflected in the increasing demand for courts from members, casual non-members, and multi-purpose use.

Operations Manager Karl Brown expressed his appreciation: "Devoy Squash & Fitness sincerely thank NZ Community Trust for their generous grant that has allowed us to move forward with a major building alteration that will add extra squash courts along with the introduction of interactiveSQUASH, a world-leading technology that converts a standard squash court into a space with digital training and games functionality by way of a digital projector, wall sensors, and cameras all managed through a user app. This not only represents the future for traditional squash, but also opens up a whole new range of fitness activities. NZCT has been instrumental in bringing this to Tauranga."

The club's ongoing success in hosting major competitions regionally, nationally and internationally has led to an increase in membership and expectations for court availability. The feasibility study concluded that the project would achieve multiple objectives, including accommodation of major events, boosting participation in squash, and increasing the multi-use opportunities provided at the Centre.

Devoy Squash & Fitness Centre is the trading name for Tauranga Squash Rackets Club Inc. Established in 1967 at 7th Avenue, the new facility at Devonport Rd and 13th Avenue was opened by then-Prime Minister John Key in 2011. As a result, Tauranga now boasts the largest squash club in the country, with six glass-backed courts, including two full-size doubles courts with moveable walls. The facility is professionally managed with full-time staff. Architecturally designed, the facility includes a members' gym, bar and kitchen, and provides a full pro-shop service, including restring services, and racket and shoe sales.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul of a Supreme Court dominated by judges likely to rule that such matters must be left to the states like Missouri and Alabama to manage as they see fit. Meaning: Even if Biden had a radical agenda, this would be unlikely to survive the current bench on the Supreme Court... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 