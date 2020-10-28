Major Expansion For Devoy Squash & Fitness Centre

New Zealand Community Trust is pleased to announce a grant of $200,000 to the Tauranga Squash Rackets Club/ Devoy Squash & Fitness Centre for additional construction costs. To keep on top of demand, the club will now be in a position to extend the building by 285m2, which will allow for two more squash courts and larger changing facilities. The expansion project responds to the increasing popularity of the Devoy Squash & Fitness Centre since it opened in 2011, as reflected in the increasing demand for courts from members, casual non-members, and multi-purpose use.

Operations Manager Karl Brown expressed his appreciation: "Devoy Squash & Fitness sincerely thank NZ Community Trust for their generous grant that has allowed us to move forward with a major building alteration that will add extra squash courts along with the introduction of interactiveSQUASH, a world-leading technology that converts a standard squash court into a space with digital training and games functionality by way of a digital projector, wall sensors, and cameras all managed through a user app. This not only represents the future for traditional squash, but also opens up a whole new range of fitness activities. NZCT has been instrumental in bringing this to Tauranga."

The club's ongoing success in hosting major competitions regionally, nationally and internationally has led to an increase in membership and expectations for court availability. The feasibility study concluded that the project would achieve multiple objectives, including accommodation of major events, boosting participation in squash, and increasing the multi-use opportunities provided at the Centre.

Devoy Squash & Fitness Centre is the trading name for Tauranga Squash Rackets Club Inc. Established in 1967 at 7th Avenue, the new facility at Devonport Rd and 13th Avenue was opened by then-Prime Minister John Key in 2011. As a result, Tauranga now boasts the largest squash club in the country, with six glass-backed courts, including two full-size doubles courts with moveable walls. The facility is professionally managed with full-time staff. Architecturally designed, the facility includes a members' gym, bar and kitchen, and provides a full pro-shop service, including restring services, and racket and shoe sales.

© Scoop Media

