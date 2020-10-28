Police Search For Missing Man - Palmerston North

Manawatu Police are searching the wider areas around John F Kennedy Drive in their effort to locate missing man Bir Bahadur Poudyel who was reported missing on 24 October.

Mr Poudyel was last seen at his home in Milson, Palmerston North on the morning of 23 October.

He was last seen wearing a black, high-neck top, dark-coloured trousers and a traditional Bhutanese cap.

The search and rescue team comprising eight staff members will be searching the Mangaone Stream between Milson Line and Rangitikei Street and the Apollo Parade.

Police continue to appeal for sightings of Mr Poudyel and ask local residents to keep an eye out for any items out of the ordinary on their properties.

If anyone has information that may assist in locating Mr Poudyel or has found an item of interest please call Police on 105 quoting file number 201024/3032.

