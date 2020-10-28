Appeal For Witnesses To Christchurch Assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Deans Avenue, Christchurch on Sunday 11 October.

The assault, between two men, occurred between 2:30pm and 3:30pm near Bartlett Street.

The victim was injured and required medical attention.

Police have charged one man with injures with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court next week.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that could assist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201011/9638.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

