Desert Road (SH1) Fatal Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 29 October 2020, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a man has died following the
motorcycle crash on SH1 (Desert Road), Turangi on Saturday
morning.
The rider was transported to Waikato Hospital
where he died today.
The investigation into the cause
of the crash is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more