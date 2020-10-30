Keep New Zealand Beautiful Announce Winners At This Year’s Beautiful Awards

Keep New Zealand Beautiful have announced the winners of this year’s Beautiful Awards at a virtual awards ceremony this evening.

Individuals, businesses, communities, schools and New Zealand’s most beautiful towns and cities were all celebrated.

The Most Beautiful Towns & Cities finalists were judged by Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson and award-winning journalist and wellness expert Rachel Grunwell.

Hastings reigned supreme on the night taking out both Most Beautiful Large Town and the Supreme Towns & Cities Award, winning a community mural valued up to $10,000, thanks to award sponsor Resene.

“Out of all the towns and cities we visited, Hastings ranked the highest for community beautification but also excelled across every other criteria, making it the clear winner of the Supreme Award,” said Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson.

The winner of the hotly contested Most Beautiful City was shared this year, with Hamilton being awarded Most Beautiful Large City and Whanganui Most Beautiful Small City.

Saunderson said Whanganui and Hamilton are both very similar. “They are both river cities, they have a huge focus on the arts and beautification, and both have well established top-of-the-line recycling facilities. The only tangible difference between the two is scale, so we decided to do something a bit different this year and award them both with the Most Beautiful City award.”

The award for Most Beautiful Large Town went to Hastings and Most Beautiful Small Town went to Arrowtown.

Judge Rachel Grunwell said: “It has been an honour to be a guest judge for this year’s Beautiful Awards. It’s been hugely enjoyable to explore our back yard while talking to community groups and organisations about the work they are doing to keep this country beautiful. The range of initiatives shows that no matter how big or small, every effort in minimising litter in New Zealand is important and makes a difference, and I personally find it very inspiring.”

Presented by TV personality Pio Terei, ten other awards were presented at the ceremony to individuals, businesses, schools, communities and places to celebrate their environmental excellence across New Zealand.

“This year Covid-19 has shifted the global landscape, and its long-term effects remain unclear. Celebrating environmental excellence, small wins and beautiful behaviour, whether personal or professional, is now more important than ever. Keep New Zealand Beautiful has decided to change tack and this year we are recognising all of our individual finalists for the amazing work that they have undertaken over the past twelve months. This will be the new structure for all future award ceremonies moving forward.,” says Saunderson.

A full list of winners can be viewed below or on our website.

