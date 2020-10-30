Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keep New Zealand Beautiful Announce Winners At This Year’s Beautiful Awards

Friday, 30 October 2020, 5:48 am
Press Release: Keep New Zealand Beautiful

Keep New Zealand Beautiful have announced the winners of this year’s Beautiful Awards at a virtual awards ceremony this evening.

Individuals, businesses, communities, schools and New Zealand’s most beautiful towns and cities were all celebrated.

The Most Beautiful Towns & Cities finalists were judged by Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson and award-winning journalist and wellness expert Rachel Grunwell.

Hastings reigned supreme on the night taking out both Most Beautiful Large Town and the Supreme Towns & Cities Award, winning a community mural valued up to $10,000, thanks to award sponsor Resene.

“Out of all the towns and cities we visited, Hastings ranked the highest for community beautification but also excelled across every other criteria, making it the clear winner of the Supreme Award,” said Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson.

The winner of the hotly contested Most Beautiful City was shared this year, with Hamilton being awarded Most Beautiful Large City and Whanganui Most Beautiful Small City.

Saunderson said Whanganui and Hamilton are both very similar. “They are both river cities, they have a huge focus on the arts and beautification, and both have well established top-of-the-line recycling facilities. The only tangible difference between the two is scale, so we decided to do something a bit different this year and award them both with the Most Beautiful City award.”

The award for Most Beautiful Large Town went to Hastings and Most Beautiful Small Town went to Arrowtown.

Judge Rachel Grunwell said: “It has been an honour to be a guest judge for this year’s Beautiful Awards. It’s been hugely enjoyable to explore our back yard while talking to community groups and organisations about the work they are doing to keep this country beautiful. The range of initiatives shows that no matter how big or small, every effort in minimising litter in New Zealand is important and makes a difference, and I personally find it very inspiring.”

Presented by TV personality Pio Terei, ten other awards were presented at the ceremony to individuals, businesses, schools, communities and places to celebrate their environmental excellence across New Zealand.

“This year Covid-19 has shifted the global landscape, and its long-term effects remain unclear. Celebrating environmental excellence, small wins and beautiful behaviour, whether personal or professional, is now more important than ever. Keep New Zealand Beautiful has decided to change tack and this year we are recognising all of our individual finalists for the amazing work that they have undertaken over the past twelve months. This will be the new structure for all future award ceremonies moving forward.,” says Saunderson.

A full list of winners can be viewed below or on our website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Keep New Zealand Beautiful on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On What Lessons The Greens Should Take From The Demise Of Winston Peters

Wondering about “if only" is one of those political games we all indulge in from time to time. For example: episode one of the latest season of The Good Fight TV series dropped us into a world where Hillary Clinton is the US President and Elizabeth Warren and Merrick Garland are Supreme Court justices, where rain forests are being saved and polar bears are coming back from extinction. Yet alarmingly, people keep on having these bad dreams about Donald Trump being the President... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 