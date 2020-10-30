Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lifting Benefits Needs To Be A Top Priority For This Incoming Labour Govt

Friday, 30 October 2020, 7:51 am
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty

The incoming Labour government has the mandate to govern how they see fit and Auckland Action Against Poverty see this as their opportunity to hold true to their vision for equality, sustainability, opportunity, freedom and solidarity as outlined in their manifesto. Transforming the welfare system and culture at WINZ and building and acquiring enough safe and secure public rental housing should be top priorities.

“Every day Auckland Action Against Poverty works with people on the frontline who’s circumstances are severely affected and impacted by the fact they don’t have enough money to survive” says Coordinator Brooke Stanley Pao.

“At the 2017 election Jacinda Ardern was very clear that child poverty was an issue that she wanted to address. In the last 3 years we haven’t seen the changes required to lift children and their families out of a malicious poverty cycle that keeps people disempowered. This has only gotten worse with Covid.

“Not only do they have a majority, they have the most Pacific and Māori MP’s ever. The communities we serve are majority Māori and Pacific and these politicians have a duty to ensure the changes these communities need are fast tracked by this Labour government.

“Poverty in this country is a crisis and deserves the same urgent response as Covid did. We here in Aotearoa have enough resources for all of us to thrive, and the only thing holding us back from supporting people into their full power is political and ideological will. Continuing to keep people trapped in poverty means continuing to uphold a colonial and racist system.

“We are looking to them to individualise and raise benefits to liveable levels and remove all sanctions at WINZ because all of them are punitive. Let’s keep it moving toward a more just and Te Tiriti based Aotearoa for all."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Action Against Poverty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On What Lessons The Greens Should Take From The Demise Of Winston Peters

Wondering about “if only" is one of those political games we all indulge in from time to time. For example: episode one of the latest season of The Good Fight TV series dropped us into a world where Hillary Clinton is the US President and Elizabeth Warren and Merrick Garland are Supreme Court justices, where rain forests are being saved and polar bears are coming back from extinction. Yet alarmingly, people keep on having these bad dreams about Donald Trump being the President... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 