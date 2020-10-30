Trick Or Treat? Safety In The Street

It’s Halloween tomorrow night and police are encouraging caregivers and parents to ensure their little devils, demons, dementors and dragons are well looked after while out trick-or-treating in neighbourhoods this weekend.

Prevention Manager Superintendent Eric Tibbott, Police National Headquarters, says Halloween activities can be fun for children to dress up, go trick-or-treating for sweets with friends and family, however it’s important to stay safe.

He says “Although it’s a fun night out it’s good to remember that not everyone likes to take part in Halloween or can take part.

“Halloween is mostly a fun time for children and young people, but not everyone, young or old, is able to participate or appreciates repeated knocks on the door.

“All we ask is that trick or treaters are respectful of others.”

We suggest if residents don’t want to take part in Halloween, perhaps placing a sign on your front door or gate might negate young visitors looking for lollies, he says.

“It’s important to remember that young children should be supervised at all times, staying in areas where they know their neighbours, staying with friends or an adult, and respecting people’s privacy.

We recommend the following:

• Parents or caregivers should accompany children and not let them go off with people they do not know

• Trick or Treating in areas that are well lit and only going where children know the residents

• Always go with an adult or if you’re a teen - stay together with your friends

• If you see a sign on the door that says ‘no trick-or-treat here’ or similar then respect their wishes

• Householders don’t have to open the door or respond to knocks from Halloween visitors

"As an alternative, children and parents could attend a local community event instead, if there’s one in the neighbourhood.

If there are problems or incidents outside homes, especially late in the evening, don’t hesitate to phone police for advice on 105 or for urgent help if someone is in danger, on 111,” he says.

© Scoop Media

