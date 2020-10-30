Stratford’s Scarecrow Trail Starts Today

Stratford district’s famous Scarecrow Trail kicks off today and finishes Friday 13 November 2020.

Cassidy Bishop and her Shaun the Sheep Scarecrow

You’re invited to hit the trail with friends and family to see how many scarecrows you can find. It’s a fun, free activity for everyone to do, with prizes up for grabs for those who play.

Simply pick up a trail map from Stratford i-SITE or download from stratford.govt.nz. Fill out the form with as many scarecrows as you can find to be in to win prizes. Entry forms must be returned by 3pm Wednesday 18 November 2020.

This is the fourth year the event has been run to coincide with the region’s garden festivals, and organisers have loved seeing how creative the community can be.

Director Community Services, Kate Whareaitu says, “It’s great to see so much involvement from our community for this event, this year we’ve had another increase in entries with 90 scarecrows to find along the trail.”

“The creativity from around the district wows us year on year. We hope everyone enjoys getting out and about and exploring the Stratford district over the next two weeks.”

Winning scarecrow entries will be announced before the trail ends, with prizes up for grabs across four categories as well as one for best use of recycled materials. Thanks to our sponsors Thyme Out, Stratford Business Association, Masters Mitre10, Stratford New World and Fulton Hogan.

