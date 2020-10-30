Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Worldwide Remembrance Day An Opportunity To Remember Loved Ones

Friday, 30 October 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Brake NZ

A memorial event will be held in Orewa next month as part of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, and National Road Victims Month in New Zealand, to remember those killed and injured in crashes and to thank emergency services for the work they do to save lives on our roads.

The event, coordinated by Brake, the road safety charity, is held annually at Orewa Beach Reserve. Families who have been bereaved and injured in crashes, emergency services personnel, support organisations and anyone else who wants to pay tribute to those affected by crashes are invited to attend.

This is the 7th time the event has taken place in Orewa. The event includes a memorial ceremony, an opportunity for families to create tributes to loved ones, and the switching on of the Norfolk Pine tree lights to remember those killed and injured on our roads.

Event details:

World Day of Remembrance memorial event

Sunday 17 November, 7.30pm

Orewa Beach Reserve (opposite the Surf Club), Orewa, Auckland

Free to attend

For more information contact Brake on 021407953 or info@brake.org.nz.

Caroline Perry, Brake's NZ director says: "As a charity that works with bereaved families, we know the devastating impact that road crashes have on the loved ones left behind. Families, friends and communities all suffer the consequences and their loved ones are never forgotten. This event is an opportunity to come together with other families and members of the community to remember our loved ones, and to pay tribute to our emergency services who work to save lives.”

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year to remember the millions of people killed and injured on the world’s roads, and their families and friends. It is also a day to thank the emergency services for their role in saving lives; to reflect on the impact of road deaths on families and communities; and to draw attention to the need for improved legislation, awareness, infrastructure, technology, and post-crash response to save more families from the tragedy of losing a loved one. The World Day of Remembrance was founded by RoadPeace in 1993, is promoted by the European Federation of Road Traffic Victims (FEVR) and was adopted by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2005.

Brake provides free support resources to families bereaved in road crashes. Its Coping with Grief guide for adults is available online. That guide, along with Brake’s children’s book, Someone has died in a road crash, is also available in hard copy format to order for free through Brake, just email info@brake.org.nz or call +64 (0)21 407 953. The children’s book is also available in Te Reo Maori and Chinese (simplified)

You can also donate to Brake in memory of a loved one, and help the charity continue working to prevent road deaths and injuries and provide free support to people bereaved in road crashes. Go to www.brake.org.nz/donate.

You can find out more about the World Day of Remembrance at worlddayofremembrance.org.

