Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One-off Te Huia Weekend Charter Considered For The New Year

Friday, 30 October 2020, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

A weekend charter service using Te Huia rail carriages will operate in January, providing an exciting one-off experience for visitors to the Waikato and Auckland regions.

The request to operate the charter service came from Hamilton city and Waikato district councillors on the Te Huia rail governance group as an opportunity to experience Te Huia train travel and promote the start-up passenger service ahead of its launch.

It’s proposed the standalone charter will depart Frankton on the morning of Saturday, 16 January, arriving close to Auckland’s CBD 2.5 hours later. It will stop at Rotokauri and Huntly, and then return at midday with Auckland passengers planning to visit the Waikato.

A Sunday service the following day will run to return customers to their home destination.

The train will have a capacity of 217 seats, with passengers able to stow luggage onboard for their overnight stay. All on-board amenities – such as WiFi, café, toilets, USB/charging points – will be available as usual.

The charter service will be managed by Leisure Time Tours in close partnership with Hamilton & Waikato Tourism and Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development. Travel packages would incorporate the rail journey, bus connections, accommodation, breakfast and exciting tourist excursions.

The return train fare and accommodation package will start from $248 per person (twin share).

The charter was unanimously endorsed at a meeting of Waikato regional councillors in Hamilton yesterday [29 October]. It now goes to the rail governance charter sub-group for final approval early next week.

“Te Huia signals a renaissance of rail in the Waikato region,” said Waikato Regional Council chair Russ Rimmington.

“This charter is a huge opportunity for us to promote this groundbreaking service ahead of its launch, helping to generate the step change that travelling by rail is cool and economical.”

Cr Rimmington said: “It will also help to test the viability of a longer-term operational concept that could include sporting events and school holidays. I applaud the initiative of some on the working group to give this charter a go.”

During discussion, Waikato regional councillors heard the operational cost of the weekend charter service will be just under $21,000 in total, which is budgeted to be fully covered by fare revenue.

Following on from the regional council meeting, Hamilton city councillor and rail governance group member Ewan Wilson said: “I’m excited this unique one-off charter service will provide bespoke tourism packages for people to explore two beautiful regions.

“I’m proud that through collaboration with our partners we have been able to create unique tourism packages which support our local hotels, tour operators and unique facilities.”

Meanwhile, the date for the launch of the Te Huia passenger service is due to be decided by the governance group in November. At this stage, it is likely to start in February once KiwiRail’s track renewal and upgrade programme on its Auckland metro network has progressed enough that speed restrictions impacting Te Huia service passengers are lifted.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On What Lessons The Greens Should Take From The Demise Of Winston Peters

Wondering about “if only" is one of those political games we all indulge in from time to time. For example: episode one of the latest season of The Good Fight TV series dropped us into a world where Hillary Clinton is the US President and Elizabeth Warren and Merrick Garland are Supreme Court justices, where rain forests are being saved and polar bears are coming back from extinction. Yet alarmingly, people keep on having these bad dreams about Donald Trump being the President... More>>

 


Referendum Preliminary Results: 'Yes' On End-Of-Life, 'No' On Recreational Cannabis

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.2% Yes 33.8% No 1.0% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,574,645 65.2% ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 