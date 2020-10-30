Big Buzz At Flaxmere Night Market

Big crowd: Flaxmere turned out for the first Flaxmere Village Night Market.

The buzz was amazing at Thursday night’s very first Flaxmere Night Market [Oct 29], with hundreds of happy people enjoying full-on action in the Flaxmere Village carpark.

Entertainment, sports stars, food, shopping, competitions and prizes, all wrapped up in a fabulous Flaxmere vibe, meant there was something for everyone.

Emcee Henare O’Keefe, Hastings ambassador and district councillor, had the crowd up and dancing, making sure everyone was part of the fun.

There were big prizes there for taking – each chance to win providing even more entertainment. To be in the draws people had to shop in the village over the weeks leading up to the market, write their name and address on their receipt, and pop it in a competition box.

Blowing around inside the cash vault was Flaxmere Funny Money, redeemable at Flaxmere Village shops, and a 50” television. Each winner got 30 seconds to grab as many ‘dollars’ as they could, and find the one with TV written on it – with the draws going on until the television was won.

It took three goes. The first and second winners scored cash, but not the TV. Third up was long-time Flaxmere resident Denise Prentice, who nabbed cash and the television. It was pure luck that she grabbed the right piece of paper, she said. “I’ve never won anything before.”

TV winner: Flaxmere's Denise Prentice braved the windy cash vault, scoring Flaxmere Funny Money and a 50" television

The other big prize was the Hikoi4Life New World sponsored trolley dash; with the lucky winner getting 90 seconds to sprint through the supermarket filling a trolley to a maximum of $400.

The whole market was a huge success, said Mrs Prentice. “It was fantastic, with a real Flaxmere feel and warmth. It was geared to our community with the perfect atmosphere; relatable to our people. Whoever organised it really understands us and they have done a fantastic job.”

She encouraged everyone to come along to the next one, on November 26. A market a month is planned through to March.

Event organiser Traci Tuimaseve said the planning of the night was a huge team effort, made up of Flaxmere Village retailers, Hastings District Council staff, the Flaxmere Planning Committee, and a host of sponsors, including Unison, Trust House, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Hastings District Council and Trailmedia.

“It was an incredible night; a really positive first event that we can carry on over the next five months. What we want is for everyone who was there on Thursday to share how much they enjoyed it and encourage everyone to come.”

Flaxmere Pharmacy owner and Flaxmere Village Retailers spokesman Tim Klingender said the night was a “huge success”.

“For our retailers, it is a thank you to all of the people who have shopped here over the month leading up to each market and, of course, to encourage more people to do so.

“We are proud to be in Flaxmere and we are very proud to host this market. I’m really looking forward to the next one.”

